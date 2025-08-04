4 Major Booking Blunders WWE Made During SummerSlam 2025 Sunday Night
WWE’s biggest summer event had its moments, but not everything clicked. Here's where things went wrong.
Wyatt Sicks Winning Left Fans Frustrated
The Wyatt Sicks retained their Tag Team Titles in a brutal TLC match, but the reaction didn’t match the moment. Fans didn’t seem thrilled with the outcome, booing as the faction stood tall.
Despite the hard action, the group hasn’t received the kind of momentum fans expected. This win felt forced and further distanced the audience from connecting with the group’s current run.
Lyra Valkyria Deserved The Championship Victory
Lyra Valkyria went through hell during her match against Becky Lynch, and for most of the fight, it looked like her moment had finally arrived. But a last-minute interference from Bayley changed everything.
The ending not only cost Valkyria the title but also ruled out her future shots at Lynch’s championship. After such a showing, this outcome felt harsh, and once again cast Becky in a cowardly light.
Cena vs. Rhodes Was Overdone With False Finishes
Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena headlined SummerSlam and delivered top-level drama, but not without drawbacks. The match was packed with dramatic near-falls, including three Cross Rhodes and an Avalanche AA.
Instead of raising stakes, the false finishes misdirected the climax. While it was still a strong main event, the overproduction made the actual ending feel less impactful than it should have.
Fatu’s Handcuff Spot Took Away The Impact
Solo Sikoa’s win over Jacob Fatu in the United States Championship match came with controversy. Fatu was handcuffed to the cage, then knocked out with the door, giving Sikoa the win without a proper pinfall.
Worse, WWE seemingly missed the moment Fatu broke free from the cuffs, making it unclear if it was intentional or a botch. The finish felt rushed and took away from what could’ve been a standout fight.