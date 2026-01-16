Cody Rhodes, known as the American Nightmare, had successfully defended his Undisputed Championship in major premium live events. However, his unexpected defeat on last week’s episode of SmackDown has raised eyebrows.

The abrupt change signals that WWE’s creative team, led by Triple H, may be reshaping plans for the Showcase of the Immortals. This shake-up strongly hints at Roman Reigns being reintroduced into the title picture, potentially setting up a rematch between Reigns and Rhodes at WrestleMania.