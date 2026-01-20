Jacob Fatu’s shocking return during the Steel Cage finale in Berlin was the turning point that cost Rhodes his championship. The Samoan Werewolf’s interference handed Drew McIntyre the advantage, leaving Rhodes dethroned.

To re-establish himself, Cody may need to settle the score directly with Fatu. A decisive victory over him at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIII would prove Rhodes has overcome the biggest obstacle in his way. It would be a straightforward, human approach—no shortcuts, just eliminating the man who disrupted his reign.