Oba Femi shocked fans by relinquishing the NXT Championship after defending it at NXT New Year’s Evil. Soon after, he was announced as a participant in the Royal Rumble. Known for his imposing size and dominance, Oba has quickly become one of WWE’s most feared rising stars. His entry into the Rumble presents a major threat to Lesnar. Eliminating the Beast would mark a powerful start to Oba’s main roster journey and establish him as a force to watch.