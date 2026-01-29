3 WWE Stars Who Could Eliminate Brock Lesnar From The Men’s Royal Rumble Match In 2026
Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble run could face major threats. Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Oba Femi are three stars who might eliminate him, each bringing history or dominance into the battle.
Roman Reigns – Rivalry Rekindled
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have battled across multiple WrestleManias and high‑profile encounters over the past decade. Their most recent clash came at Survivor Series: WarGames, where they stood on opposing sides. With both men confirmed for the Royal Rumble, another showdown seems inevitable. Reigns could use his cunning to outsmart Lesnar and eliminate him, reigniting one of WWE’s most legendary rivalries.
Cody Rhodes – The American Nightmare’s Statement
Cody Rhodes declared his entry into the Royal Rumble after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Hoping to win the match for a third time and tie Stone Cold Steve Austin’s record, Rhodes faces a stacked field including Brock Lesnar. Their rivalry dates back to 2023, when Lesnar turned on Cody, leading to a trilogy of matches. Rhodes was the last superstar to defeat Lesnar in singles competition. Eliminating him in the Rumble would reinforce Cody’s dominance and strengthen his chances of victory.
Oba Femi – The Next Big Thing
Oba Femi shocked fans by relinquishing the NXT Championship after defending it at NXT New Year’s Evil. Soon after, he was announced as a participant in the Royal Rumble. Known for his imposing size and dominance, Oba has quickly become one of WWE’s most feared rising stars. His entry into the Rumble presents a major threat to Lesnar. Eliminating the Beast would mark a powerful start to Oba’s main roster journey and establish him as a force to watch.
