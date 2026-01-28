3 WWE Superstars Who Could Win Women’s Royal Rumble From the No. 1 Position
The Women’s Royal Rumble has produced unforgettable stories. Three top WWE stars could make history by starting at #1 and surviving the entire match. Here’s a look at the names who might turn the toughest spot into triumph.
Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair has been absent since WrestleMania 41, but rumors of a Royal Rumble return have sparked excitement. Entering at #1 would be the ultimate statement for the EST, who already holds the record for most cumulative time spent in Rumble matches. Her stamina is unquestioned, and clearing the field could set up a collision with WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill.
Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan has momentum on her side after reigniting her revenge tour at Survivor Series last year. She has often been the nearly‑there competitor in past Rumbles, finishing runner‑up more than once. Starting at #1 fits her underdog persona perfectly. Battling through 29 other women to finally secure her WrestleMania moment would be the emotional highlight of the year.
IYO SKY
IYO SKY, known as The Genius of the Sky, currently thrives in the tag team division alongside Rhea Ripley. Yet her singles credentials remain undeniable, having achieved Grand Slam status in 2025. A Royal Rumble victory is one of the few accolades missing from her resume. Her aerial style doubles as a survival tactic, making eliminations difficult. If she begins at #1, SKY could last an hour and set up a Champion vs. Champion clash at WrestleMania 42.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.