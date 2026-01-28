IYO SKY, known as The Genius of the Sky, currently thrives in the tag team division alongside Rhea Ripley. Yet her singles credentials remain undeniable, having achieved Grand Slam status in 2025. A Royal Rumble victory is one of the few accolades missing from her resume. Her aerial style doubles as a survival tactic, making eliminations difficult. If she begins at #1, SKY could last an hour and set up a Champion vs. Champion clash at WrestleMania 42.