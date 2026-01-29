4 Major WWE Returns That Could Shock Fans At The Royal Rumble 2026
The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble could feature stunning comebacks. From Jeff Hardy to Chris Jericho, here are four possible returns that might electrify the crowd and reshape the road to WrestleMania.
Jeff Hardy
Spots in both Rumble matches are limited, with Adam Pearce even denying Finn Balor a place. Yet, the working relationship between TNA and NXT opens the door for Jeff Hardy. Alongside Matt Hardy, he currently holds the TNA Tag Team titles. A WWE return for one last run before retirement would thrill fans, especially after their popular NXT appearance last year.
Tiffany Stratton
Tiffany Stratton, dubbed the “Center of the Universe,” has been absent since losing the WWE Women’s Championship to Jade Cargill at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1. Her hiatus may have been to recover from injuries sustained during her lengthy 300‑day reign. A surprise comeback at the Royal Rumble would energize the live crowd and reintroduce a top contender.
Paige
Paige was among the first NXT stars to redefine women’s wrestling in WWE back in 2014. Alongside AJ Lee, she helped shift the focus from Divas to serious competitors. After injuries and a stint in AEW, where she briefly held the Women’s Championship, Paige left the company last March. A return in the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble could mark her long‑awaited comeback.
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho could follow Cody Rhodes’ path back to WWE. Both were instrumental in founding AEW, but Rhodes returned in 2022 and won two Royal Rumbles. Jericho, after a long run under Tony Khan, has been off television since spring 2025. With his contract expired, a Royal Rumble comeback could launch a retirement tour similar to John Cena’s in 2025, creating one of the event’s biggest moments.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.