Jindal Panther delivered a dominant performance to defeat Youngsters 10-4 in their opening match of the Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup, which is part of the ongoing Jindal Polo Spring Season, at the Jindal Polo Estate in Noida. The match was headlined by a stellar performance from Juan Gris Zavaleta, who produced a clinical display in attack, scoring eight goals to lead the Panthers to a convincing victory. The Argentines' sharp positioning and precise finishing proved difficult for the Youngsters' defence to contain throughout the contest, according to a press release.

A Composed Start

Jindal Panther made a composed start to the match, with Zavaleta opening the scoring in the first chukker to hand his side an early 1-0 advantage. While Youngsters attempted to find their rhythm, the Panthers maintained strong control in midfield and defence to keep their opponents from getting on the scoresheet in the opening period.

Panthers Dominate Second Chukker

The second chukker proved to be the turning point of the match as Jindal Panther stepped up the tempo. Zavaleta struck four times in the chukker, showcasing his attacking prowess, while Ranshay Purohit added two crucial goals to further extend the team's lead. The Panthers' relentless pressure and fluid teamwork saw them surge to a commanding 7-0 lead at halftime, putting the Youngsters on the back foot.

Youngsters Attempt a Comeback

Youngsters showed signs of a comeback in the third chukker as they began to find space in attack. Krishna opened their account with a well-worked goal, while Naveen Singh also found the target to reduce the deficit. However, Zavaleta continued to dictate the pace of the game, adding another goal to maintain Jindal Panther's firm grip on the match as the score stood at 8-2 heading into the final chukker.

Panthers Seal Dominant Victory

In the fourth and final chukker, both teams traded goals in an entertaining finish to the match. Zavaleta added two more goals to his tally to cap off an outstanding individual performance, while Youngsters responded through Krishna, who netted his second goal of the match, and Salim, who also got on the scoresheet. Despite the late efforts from Youngsters, Jindal Panther maintained their dominance to close out the match with a comfortable 10-4 victory, marking an impressive start to their campaign in the Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup and continuing the high-quality polo action of the Jindal Polo Spring Season at the Jindal Polo Estate. (ANI)