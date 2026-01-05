3 WWE Stars Triple H Must Turn Heel To Revive Storylines And Energize The Company
WWE thrives when creative risks are taken, especially when turning popular babyfaces into villains. Triple H now faces the challenge of refreshing several top names. Here are three superstars who should be turned heel immediately.
Cody Rhodes
The Undisputed WWE Champion’s second reign has not captured the excitement expected, with fans showing signs of boredom toward his babyface persona. Turning Cody Rhodes heel would be risky, but history proves such moves can succeed.
Roman Reigns’ transformation in 2020 elevated him to new heights. Rhodes has played a heel before, back in 2008 as part of Randy Orton’s stable, The Legacy. Since returning in 2022, he has reached a different level, and a heel turn now would test how audiences respond to him as the company’s top villain.
Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss has struggled to regain momentum since her return at the Royal Rumble last year. Despite teasing a storyline with The Wyatt Sicks, she has not been featured in any segment with the group. Instead, she was placed in the tag team division alongside Charlotte Flair, which limited both stars’ singles prospects.
Bliss has always excelled as a heel, with her reigns as champion remembered for their intensity and unpredictability. A betrayal of Charlotte Flair could reignite her career and remind fans why she is considered one of WWE’s best modern villains.
Randy Orton
Randy Orton’s current babyface run has lost steam. Since returning at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2023, his impact has been overshadowed by the presence of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Orton has not been in serious contention for a world title in two years, and his character feels restricted as a face.
The Viper has always thrived when embracing his darker side, delivering shocking moments as The Legend Killer. His recent confrontation with Cody Rhodes hinted at a possible heel turn, with a clash at the Royal Rumble looming. If Orton fails to capture the title, Triple H could use the moment to unleash a full heel transformation, setting up a long feud that could culminate at WrestleMania 42.
Turning these three stars heel would not only refresh their careers but also give WWE storylines the unpredictability fans crave.
