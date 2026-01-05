The Undisputed WWE Champion’s second reign has not captured the excitement expected, with fans showing signs of boredom toward his babyface persona. Turning Cody Rhodes heel would be risky, but history proves such moves can succeed.

Roman Reigns’ transformation in 2020 elevated him to new heights. Rhodes has played a heel before, back in 2008 as part of Randy Orton’s stable, The Legacy. Since returning in 2022, he has reached a different level, and a heel turn now would test how audiences respond to him as the company’s top villain.