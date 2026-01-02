5 Strong Reasons Finn Balor Should Turn Babyface Following His Emotional Promo On WWE RAW
Finn Balor’s recent promo on WWE RAW has sparked widespread discussion among fans, many of whom believe the time has come for him to embrace a babyface turn. Here are five reasons why a shift to babyface makes sense.
Fans Already Cheering His Promo
During his RAW appearance, Balor spoke passionately about his legacy and was met with loud cheers. Observers noted his slight smile as he absorbed the reaction, suggesting he enjoyed the support. When a heel begins receiving applause for speaking truthfully, it often signals that the audience is ready to embrace them in a heroic role.
RAW Midcard Needs A Veteran Babyface
The current RAW midcard is dominated by powerful heels such as Gunther, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. While CM Punk and Jey Uso occupy the main event spotlight, the mid-tier lacks a seasoned babyface who can consistently deliver high-quality matches. Balor, with his proven ability to perform at a five-star level, could fill that void and provide balance to the roster.
Built-In Feud With Dominik Mysterio
Balor referenced “picking up” Dominik Mysterio in his promo, but fans know how “Dirty” Dom reacts to assistance. With Mysterio sidelined due to a shoulder injury, the stage is set for a dramatic betrayal upon his return. A feud between a babyface Balor and Dominik over the Intercontinental Championship would be compelling, especially given Mysterio’s reputation as one of WWE’s most disliked performers.
The Judgment Day Storyline Is Nearing Its End
The Judgment Day faction has been central to RAW for over three years, but tensions and injuries have weakened its momentum. JD McDonagh’s absence and ongoing internal issues suggest the group is nearing collapse. Remaining in the faction risks stagnation for Balor. By stepping away now, he can avoid being overshadowed and re-establish himself as a solo attraction.
Opportunity To Transition Judgment Day Into Female-Led Stable
Balor’s departure could open the door for WWE to reshape The Judgment Day into a female-dominated faction. With Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez positioned to take control, the group could evolve into a groundbreaking powerhouse in the women’s division. This shift would benefit both the faction and Balor, freeing him to pursue the World Championship run that has eluded him since his NXT prime.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.