4 WWE Rivals Seth Rollins Could Face If He Returns For WrestleMania 42 Showdown
Seth Rollins’ potential return ahead of WrestleMania 42 has sparked speculation about who could stand across the ring from him. His history of rivalries ensures that top names are in contention. Here are four opponents who could define his comeback.
CM Punk
The animosity between Seth Rollins and CM Punk has been one of WWE’s most heated rivalries in recent years. Rollins humiliated Punk at SummerSlam 2025 by faking a knee injury before cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, ending Punk’s reign in just five minutes. With Punk now holding the World Heavyweight Championship, Rollins would be eager to reclaim the gold and embarrass his rival once again on the grandest stage.
Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker once stood alongside Rollins but later betrayed him, aligning with Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed. Breakker is rumored to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW in early January 2026. If Breakker dethrones Punk, Rollins could target him at WrestleMania 42, igniting a fresh feud. The betrayal storyline adds fuel to what could be a brutal rivalry between the two.
Austin Theory
Austin Theory’s decision to join The Vision without Rollins’ approval makes him another likely opponent. Once considered a protege of Rollins, Theory shocked fans by siding with Rollins’ enemies. His actions at Survivor Series: WarGames initially appeared to be under Rollins’ guidance, but his allegiance to The Vision proved otherwise. Rollins could return to confront Theory for stealing his moves and betraying their past association.
Roman Reigns
The saga between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns stretches back over a decade. Their rivalry intensified when Rollins recruited Paul Heyman, turning The Wiseman against both Punk and Reigns. The Big Dog has remained relentless in his retaliation, keeping their feud alive. WrestleMania 42 could provide the perfect stage for another chapter in their storied conflict, with Rollins seeking to settle scores against one of his greatest adversaries.
