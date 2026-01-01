The animosity between Seth Rollins and CM Punk has been one of WWE’s most heated rivalries in recent years. Rollins humiliated Punk at SummerSlam 2025 by faking a knee injury before cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, ending Punk’s reign in just five minutes. With Punk now holding the World Heavyweight Championship, Rollins would be eager to reclaim the gold and embarrass his rival once again on the grandest stage.