Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James the previous week, seemingly to move closer to a Women’s United States Championship match against Giulia. Instead, she faced the champion in a non‑title bout. James distracted Stratton briefly, allowing Giulia to secure the win.

For a former WWE Women’s Champion who carried the division in 2025, this felt like an odd way to book her momentum. A disqualification or another finish could have protected Stratton, but WWE chose otherwise, leaving fans questioning the direction of her push.