What a match! Egypt fought back from being one goal down to beat New Zealand 3-1 in their Group G World Cup clash. This is a historic first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 win for the team.

VANCOUVER: Egypt has finally done it! They've bagged their first-ever World Cup victory, and in some style too.

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In a thrilling Group G match in Vancouver, Salah and his boys pulled off a fantastic comeback to beat New Zealand 3-1. This win is extra sweet because it puts Egypt right at the top of their group, especially after Belgium's draw yesterday.

Things didn't start well for them, though. New Zealand got the first goal just 15 minutes into the game, thanks to Finn Surman. The Kiwis managed to hold on to their lead for the entire first half. But Egypt came out all guns blazing in the second half.

Mostafa Ziko was the one who got the party started for Egypt, scoring the equaliser in the 58th minute. Then, in the 67th minute, it was captain Mohamed Salah's turn to shine. He made a brilliant run from the right wing, cut in, and fired a classic left-footed shot into the right corner of the net. Vintage Salah!

Trézéguet sealed the deal with a third goal, making sure of the historic win.

With this victory, Egypt now has a solid chance to top Group G and march into the knockout stage. They are currently leading the table with four points. Iran, who managed to hold Belgium to a draw, is in second place. Both Iran and Belgium have two points each.

Now, all eyes are on June 27. The matches between Iran and Egypt, and Belgium and New Zealand will decide who goes through from Group G. It's going to be a nail-biter!