The former World Champion returned to WWE last year and has yet to suffer a defeat under the TKO-led promotion. Lesnar’s streak includes a victory over John Cena during his retirement tour and a commanding performance in the Men’s WarGames match, where he played a pivotal role in Team Vision’s success.

This unbeaten run highlights WWE’s confidence in Lesnar, making it unlikely they would book him to lose at WrestleMania 42. Continuing his streak at the biggest stage fits the company’s narrative of keeping The Beast strong.