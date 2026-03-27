3 Reasons Brock Lesnar Will Destroy Oba Femi At WWE WrestleMania 42 Showdown
Brock Lesnar’s undefeated streak, Oba Femi’s momentum, and WWE’s booking history all point toward The Beast conquering his opponent at WrestleMania 42, setting up a possible rematch later in 2026.
Oba Femi’s Momentum Signals A Loss
In WWE, momentum during the buildup often foreshadows defeat at the big event. Since accepting Lesnar’s challenge, Oba Femi has showcased pure dominance against The Beast. Yet history shows that stars who stand tall before WrestleMania frequently fall short when it matters most. Femi’s strong push could be WWE’s way of setting up Lesnar’s triumph, reinforcing the veteran’s aura while planting seeds for a longer rivalry.
Lesnar’s Undefeated Run Since His Return
The former World Champion returned to WWE last year and has yet to suffer a defeat under the TKO-led promotion. Lesnar’s streak includes a victory over John Cena during his retirement tour and a commanding performance in the Men’s WarGames match, where he played a pivotal role in Team Vision’s success.
This unbeaten run highlights WWE’s confidence in Lesnar, making it unlikely they would book him to lose at WrestleMania 42. Continuing his streak at the biggest stage fits the company’s narrative of keeping The Beast strong.
WWE’s History Of Lesnar Overcoming Early Dominance
It is rare to see Brock Lesnar dominated easily. The booking of Oba Femi against him mirrors a familiar pattern. The last time Lesnar was manhandled before WrestleMania was in 2023, when Omos destroyed him during the buildup to WrestleMania 39. At the event, however, Lesnar defeated the Giant and claimed victory.
WWE appears to be repeating this formula, allowing Femi to look powerful before ultimately falling to The Beast. This approach not only protects Lesnar’s credibility but also sets the stage for a potential rematch, possibly at SummerSlam 2026.
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