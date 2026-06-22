Brazil star Neymar Jr. has hinted at a return for the FIFA World Cup 2026 by sharing training photos. The forward, who missed the first two games with a calf injury, could be available for the decisive Group C match against Scotland.

Brazil star Neymar Jr. has raised hopes of a long-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 return after sharing images from training ahead of the Selecao's decisive Group C clash against Scotland. The 34-year-old forward posted a series of photographs from a training session on X on Sunday, accompanied by the message, "Thank you, my God. So incredibly happy!!" Gratidão meu Deus 🙏🏼 feliz demais!! pic.twitter.com/YUSTjJsgHT — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 21, 2026

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Neymar's Road to Recovery

The post offered the strongest indication yet that Neymar is nearing a return from the calf injury that has kept him out of Brazil's opening two matches at the tournament in North America.

Neymar was absent as Brazil opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco before securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Haiti, a result that lifted Carlo Ancelotti's side to the top of Group C and left them well placed to advance to the knockout rounds.

While the squad travelled to Philadelphia for the Haiti match, Neymar remained at Brazil's training base in New Jersey to continue an individual rehabilitation programme. The veteran forward resumed on-field work over the weekend, taking part in physical and ball drills as he stepped up his recovery.

Ancelotti Eyes Scotland Comeback

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has already indicated that Neymar is close to rejoining the squad fully and could be available for the Scotland encounter. "Neymar will be training tomorrow individually and on Monday he's going to be training with the rest of the team," Ancelotti said after Brazil's victory over Haiti, as per Reuters. "He will be available for the match against Scotland."

If selected, the Scotland fixture would mark Neymar's first appearance for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. The setback sidelined him for an extended period and limited his involvement during Brazil's qualification campaign.

A Milestone World Cup

The Scotland match could also mark another milestone in Neymar's international career. The tournament is his fourth FIFA World Cup, having previously represented Brazil in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Despite his injury struggles, Neymar remained influential whenever available during qualifying, contributing two goals and three assists in four appearances.

With qualification for the knockout stages within reach, Brazil could receive a significant boost if their iconic No. 10 completes his recovery in time to face Scotland on Wednesday (Local Time).