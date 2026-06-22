The Indian women's 4x100m relay team secured a gold medal at the Asian Relay Championships 2026 with a season's best time of 43.85 seconds. The team comprised Srabani Nanda, Sneha Shanuvalli, Sudeshna Shivankar and Tamanna.

The Indian women's 4x100m relay team of Srabani Nanda, Sneha Shanuvalli, Sudeshna Shivankar and Tamanna clocked a season's best 43.85 seconds to win the women's 4x100m relay title at the Asian Relay Championships 2026. Notably, the quartet was coached by Reliance Foundation coach Martin Owens. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RF Youth Sports (@rfyouthsports)

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China won the silver medal after clocking 44.09 seconds, while Thailand took the bronze with 44.11 seconds, according to Olympics.com. Tamanna and Sneha Shanuvalli ended the championships with two medals each, having earlier helped India win bronze in the mixed 4x100m event alongside Animesh Kujur and Pranav Gurav.

Disappointment in 4x400m Relays

However, India's men's and women's 4x400m relay teams failed to replicate their podium success from the inaugural edition in 2024, when both had won silver in Bangkok. This time, the women's team of M R Poovamma, Rashdeep Kaur, Ansa Babu and Saloni Nagar finished fourth in 3:47.22 seconds, while Vietnam won gold with 3:31.16 seconds.

In the men's 4x400m, Theerthesh P Shetty, Avinash Kumar, Suraj Alagar Raja and Barath Sridhar placed fifth with a time of 3:05.33 seconds, as Vietnam took the title with 3:02.60 seconds.

India's Overall Performance

India finished the championships with a total of three medals -- one gold, one silver and one bronze. The mixed relay teams had secured silver in the 4x400m and bronze in the 4x100m on the opening day.

India did not field a men's 4x100m team due to injuries. The 2026 edition served as a key build-up event ahead of a busy season, including the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, while India is set to host the next Asian Relays Championships in 2027 in Chandigarh. (ANI)