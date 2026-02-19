The Prince is set to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Chicago. With Punk nearly unbeatable in his hometown, Balor’s chances appear slim. However, WWE can use this setback to fuel Balor’s next chapter. A babyface turn and a feud away from The Judgment Day could reinvigorate his career. WrestleMania 42 offers the chance to reposition Balor as a top contender once more.