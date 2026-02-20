Oman captain Jatinder Singh said it's the "best time to crush" the struggling Australian team in their T20 World Cup 2026 match. Both teams are eliminated, but Singh is eager to seize the opportunity against the out-of-form former champions.

Oman captain Jatinder Singh expressed enthusiasm ahead of the team's last group-stage match against Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Jatinder Singh said, "It is the best time to crush" the lacklustre Australian team. Australia, the 2021 T20 World Cup champions and one of the favourites ahead of the ongoing World Cup, have only managed one win in their campaign so far and have failed to advance to the Super 8 stage.

Australia's Disappointing Run

After winning their campaign opener against Ireland, Australia faced consecutive losses against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. While Zimbabwe defeated the Aussies by 23 runs, co-hosts Sri Lanka beat the Mitchell Marsh-led side by eight wickets.

'A Game of Momentum and Moments'

Oman, who have also been eliminated from the World Cup, are yet to win a game in the marquee tournament. Oman captain Jatinder Singh said his team is eager to seize the opportunity against a struggling Australian side, emphasising that T20 cricket is all about momentum and key moments, and playing them well can make a big difference on the day.

"It is an opportunity. And our boys are looking forward to it. Because T20, it's a game of momentum and the moments. If you, I think, play those moments right, you can do anything on that particular day. So Australia is not doing well at the moment," as quoted by ICC's website.

Positive Mood in Oman Camp

Jatinder Singh said that despite being out of the tournament, Oman's team remains positive and is eager to make an impact in their final game against Australia.

"Even they are also out of the tournament. So the mood in the camp is that the boys are really positive because we tried to play better cricket, but unfortunately, things were not in our favour. But I believe boys are looking forward to the next game against Australia and make a mark," he added.

Australia have won just one match from three appearances at the T20 World Cup and is already out of contention to reach the Super Eights. (ANI)