3 Strong Signs AJ Styles Could Return for WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Showdown
AJ Styles has never conquered the Elimination Chamber, but signs point to a comeback in 2026. From his refusal to retire after Gunther’s Career Match to WWE’s tribute setup, clues suggest The Phenomenal One may return for the Chamber.
Legacy unfinished in the Chamber
Despite his accolades, AJ Styles has never won an Elimination Chamber match. He came close in 2017 before Bray Wyatt eliminated him, and in 2022 he fell victim to Brock Lesnar’s dominant run. For a competitor obsessed with legacy, the Chamber remains unfinished business. Booking him for the 2026 edition would give him the chance to finally conquer the structure.
Refusal to retire after Gunther clash
At the Royal Rumble 2026, Styles lost a Career Match against Gunther, being choked out cold by the “Career Killer.” Yet, in an emotional moment with the Riyadh crowd, he refused to leave his gloves in the ring - a symbolic gesture often signaling retirement. This refusal suggests he is not done, leaving the door open for a dramatic return.
WWE tribute setup on RAW
WWE has announced a major tribute to AJ Styles on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW in Atlanta. While tributes sometimes mark retirement, the details here hint otherwise. Reports say SmackDown roster members are being flown in for the event, creating the perfect stage for a shocking twist. Styles could use the tribute as a springboard for his comeback, potentially setting up his entry into the Chamber.
