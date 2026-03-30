3 Shocking WWE Raw Endings That Could Leave Fans Stunned Before WrestleMania 42
CM Punk’s feud with Roman Reigns intensifies, The Usos get dragged in, and Brock Lesnar targets Oba Femi. WWE WrestleMania 42 build‑up promises chaos as rivalries escalate with shocking twists and brutal attacks.
CM Punk Costs The Usos Their Titles
After Jey Uso snapped at Punk last week and delivered a Superman Punch, the World Heavyweight Champion may finally strike back. Punk could interfere in The Usos’ WWE World Tag Team Championship defense against The Vision, costing them the gold. This act of revenge would escalate his feud with Jey Uso and deepen the animosity with The Bloodline heading into WrestleMania 42.
The Bloodline Reunites To Punish Punk
The OG Bloodline may officially reunite this week to send a strong message. Roman Reigns, alongside The Usos, could launch a united assault on Punk, leaving him bloodied and broken. Such a brutal attack would underline their dominance and reinforce the narrative that the entire Bloodline intends to walk out of WrestleMania 42 holding championships. Fans would witness a chilling reminder of the faction’s power.
Brock Lesnar Strikes Back At Oba Femi
Oba Femi has overpowered Brock Lesnar two weeks in a row, leaving The Beast Incarnate humiliated. With Lesnar advertised for this week’s show, the stage is set for retaliation. Lesnar could ambush Femi from behind, delivering a savage beating and vowing to finish him at WrestleMania. This scenario would close Raw on a dramatic cliffhanger, ensuring fans are left anticipating their colossal clash at The Showcase of the Immortals.
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