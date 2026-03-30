Compared to WrestleMania XL, which featured Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock in a gripping narrative, this year’s creative direction feels flat. Fans have criticized the late start of major feuds, particularly the Randy Orton versus Cody Rhodes angle. With limited time left, Triple H’s creative team has struggled to add personal depth.

Missed opportunities to involve families or darker twists have left the storyline feeling rushed. The same issue extends to the women’s division, where both title feuds lack emotional weight beyond the basic champion versus challenger dynamic.