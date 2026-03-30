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4 Warning Signs WWE Faces Trouble Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Amid Injuries & Weak Storylines
WWE’s WrestleMania 42 buildup has hit major hurdles. Injuries, weak storylines, predictable plots, and confusing fan reactions have left the card underwhelming, raising concerns about the company’s biggest annual event.
Injuries Disrupting Key Storylines
Unexpected injuries have thrown major plans into disarray. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed’s setbacks have stalled the Seth Rollins and Vision saga, which was expected to be a box‑office draw. With Rollins sidelined and no replacement found, Vision’s future remains uncertain. Adding to the concern, Nikki Bella may also be injured following her tag team matches against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, threatening to derail a promising WrestleMania storyline.
Weak Creative Build‑Up
Compared to WrestleMania XL, which featured Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock in a gripping narrative, this year’s creative direction feels flat. Fans have criticized the late start of major feuds, particularly the Randy Orton versus Cody Rhodes angle. With limited time left, Triple H’s creative team has struggled to add personal depth.
Missed opportunities to involve families or darker twists have left the storyline feeling rushed. The same issue extends to the women’s division, where both title feuds lack emotional weight beyond the basic champion versus challenger dynamic.
Predictable Card And Lack Of Hype
Traditionally, WrestleMania thrives on unpredictability and anticipation. This year, however, the card appears too straightforward, with outcomes that seem obvious. Fans recall the suspense surrounding Cody Rhodes’ clash with The Final Boss in previous years, but such intrigue is missing now. As a result, excitement for WrestleMania 42 has dipped, with many feeling the event lacks the magic that defines The Showcase of the Immortals.
Confusing Babyface And Heel Dynamics
Another troubling sign is the blurred line between heroes and villains. Randy Orton, despite being positioned as a heel, is receiving cheers, while Cody Rhodes is being booed. Similar confusion exists in the Jacob Fatu versus Drew McIntyre feud, where fans are rallying behind the heel McIntyre. These reactions highlight WWE’s struggle to align character roles with audience sentiment, creating mismatched dynamics that weaken the impact of the storylines.
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