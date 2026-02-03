Drew McIntyre has been central to WWE’s recent storylines, clashing with Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu. After retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship against Sami Zayn at the Royal Rumble and eliminating Rhodes, fans expect a Triple Threat at WrestleMania.

Yet McIntyre’s arc could benefit from facing Roman Reigns instead. Their history from the early Bloodline days adds intrigue, and McIntyre has never beaten Reigns one‑on‑one. Choosing McIntyre would provide a fresh, high‑stakes rivalry, while Rhodes and Fatu could battle him at Elimination Chamber.