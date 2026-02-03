3 Key Reasons Roman Reigns Must Avoid Choosing CM Punk As His WrestleMania 42 Opponent
Roman Reigns faces a crucial WrestleMania 42 decision. Reviving his rivalry with CM Punk could derail fan expectations, block Punk vs. Breakker II, and deny Drew McIntyre fresh opponents. Here are three reasons why he must avoid that choice.
Reviving The Rivalry Too Soon
The handshake between Reigns and Punk symbolized closure after years of animosity. Reigniting hostilities within three months risks appearing premature. Fans may grow weary of seeing the same feud resurface so quickly, especially after the two stars seemingly buried the hatchet. WrestleMania should showcase fresh narratives, not recycle rivalries that were just resolved.
Blocking CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker II
CM Punk retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker earlier this winter, but the rivalry feels unfinished. Many fans anticipate a rematch at WrestleMania 42. If Reigns selects Punk, that storyline is effectively sidelined, forcing WWE to push the rematch to Elimination Chamber or later. Such a move would disappoint audiences who want Punk vs. Breakker II on the grandest stage.
Drew McIntyre Needs Fresh Opponents
Drew McIntyre has been central to WWE’s recent storylines, clashing with Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu. After retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship against Sami Zayn at the Royal Rumble and eliminating Rhodes, fans expect a Triple Threat at WrestleMania.
Yet McIntyre’s arc could benefit from facing Roman Reigns instead. Their history from the early Bloodline days adds intrigue, and McIntyre has never beaten Reigns one‑on‑one. Choosing McIntyre would provide a fresh, high‑stakes rivalry, while Rhodes and Fatu could battle him at Elimination Chamber.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.