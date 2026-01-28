4 Big Reasons Roman Reigns Winning The Royal Rumble 2026 Could Backfire Badly For WWE
Roman Reigns is tipped to win the 2026 Royal Rumble, but his absence from the build, part‑time schedule, and past resentment raise serious concerns. Here are four reasons why his victory could spell trouble for WWE.
No Presence In The Build‑Up
WWE promoted the Royal Rumble with a tour across Europe and Canada throughout January. Roman Reigns did not appear once during the entire build, leaving fans questioning his momentum heading into the event. His participation was only confirmed last Friday, which diminished anticipation. The last time audiences saw him was at Survivor Series WarGames, where his team lost to The Vision.
WrestleMania Spotlight Ahead Of Full‑Timers
Reigns remains one of WWE’s biggest draws, but his likely victory would almost guarantee him the main event of WrestleMania 42 Night 2. This would push aside full‑time stars who have carried the company in his absence. Giving the spotlight to a part‑time performer risks undermining the efforts of those who consistently show up week after week.
Another Part‑Time Title Run Looms
If Reigns wins the Rumble and then the world title at WrestleMania, WWE could face another part‑time reign. His schedule has been drastically reduced in recent years, with appearances limited to the Big Four premium live events. Handing him the championship again would complicate booking across both brands, especially when several stars are ready to hold the title full‑time.
Risk Of Fan Resentment Returning
Roman Reigns’ first Royal Rumble win in 2015 was met with heavy backlash, as fans rejected his character despite WWE’s strong push. Even The Rock’s endorsement could not save the moment, and Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash‑in at WrestleMania 31 overshadowed him.
Eleven years later, Reigns is cheered as one of WWE’s biggest stars, but the lack of build and the prospect of another lengthy part‑time reign could reignite resentment. The crowd turning on him again would echo the negative reception of his earlier push.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.