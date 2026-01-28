Roman Reigns’ first Royal Rumble win in 2015 was met with heavy backlash, as fans rejected his character despite WWE’s strong push. Even The Rock’s endorsement could not save the moment, and Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash‑in at WrestleMania 31 overshadowed him.

Eleven years later, Reigns is cheered as one of WWE’s biggest stars, but the lack of build and the prospect of another lengthy part‑time reign could reignite resentment. The crowd turning on him again would echo the negative reception of his earlier push.