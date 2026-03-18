Indian men's and women's badminton teams have received a favourable draw for the 2026 Thomas and Uber Cup. Both are in Group A with China. The men are favourites to advance, while the women face a tougher challenge against Denmark and Ukraine.

Decent Draw for Indian Teams in Denmark

Indian men and women teams have been handed a decent draw in the group stages of the 2026 Thomas and Uber Cup championships to be held in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24 to May 3. Both the Indian teams, seeded eighth in the tournament based on their individual players' world rankings, have been clubbed in Group A alongside defending champions and top seeds China.

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Path to Quarterfinals

The 2022 Thomas Cup champions, India, will be favourites to claim one of the two quarterfinal spots from Group A, which also comprises Pan Am champions Canada and Oceania champions Australia. The women's team, however, has a slightly tricky road to the knockout stages as they are clubbed with European team championships runners-up Denmark and bronze medallists Ukraine.

BAI Expresses Confidence

Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary general Sanjay Mishra said India has a favourable draw in both the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup, giving the team a good chance to reach the quarterfinals. He added that the squad is strong and capable of beating top teams, and once in the quarterfinals, anything can happen.

"We have got a decent draw and a chance to reach the quarterfinals in both the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup competition. We have a strong team that has proved that they can beat any top team on their day and after reaching the quarterfinals anything is possible," said BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra.

India's Past Performances

While the Indian men created history by winning the 2022 edition of the Thomas Cup, the women's team has won the bronze medal in the 2014 and 2016 editions.