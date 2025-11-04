Image Credit : Getty

WWE has been dealing with a wave of injuries on Monday Night RAW, leaving several top stars sidelined. Among the most notable absences is Seth Rollins, who has been out with a shoulder injury. His absence slowed The Vision’s momentum, creating a gap that needed to be filled. Bringing Logan Paul into the group was a calculated move. With his massive following outside wrestling, The Maverick’s presence guarantees more eyes on the product at a time when WWE needs it most. His crossover appeal provides the company with a valuable boost in visibility and relevance.