Image Credit : Getty

Sheamus has an impressive résumé as a three‑time WWE Champion and one‑time World Heavyweight Champion. However, his current standing in WWE doesn’t justify a title match with Punk. The Celtic Warrior has been largely absent from main event storylines and is instead featured in smaller feuds.

In the past year and a half since his return, Sheamus hasn’t been positioned as a serious contender. At 47, he no longer carries the same aura of a top star, and a feud with Punk would lack the excitement needed to headline RAW or a premium live event.