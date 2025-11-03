3 WWE Superstars Who Should Not Be Booked For A Title Match Against CM Punk
Not every WWE star is the right fit to challenge CM Punk. Here are three names better left out.
Sheamus Doesn’t Belong In The Current Title Scene
Sheamus has an impressive résumé as a three‑time WWE Champion and one‑time World Heavyweight Champion. However, his current standing in WWE doesn’t justify a title match with Punk. The Celtic Warrior has been largely absent from main event storylines and is instead featured in smaller feuds.
In the past year and a half since his return, Sheamus hasn’t been positioned as a serious contender. At 47, he no longer carries the same aura of a top star, and a feud with Punk would lack the excitement needed to headline RAW or a premium live event.
Jey Uso’s Popularity Is Slipping Fast
The rivalry between CM Punk and Jey Uso has failed to capture fan interest. Their clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event was met with criticism, as many fans wanted LA Knight to get the opportunity instead. Jey’s continued push has even drawn negative reactions, with some labeling him overrated.
Following his loss to Punk, Jey posted a cryptic message on Instagram saying, “Y’all win,” hinting at a possible break from in‑ring competition. With his popularity waning and heel tendencies resurfacing, another title shot against Punk would only frustrate fans further.
Gunther Should Stay Away From The Title Picture
Gunther is a former World Heavyweight Champion with two reigns under his belt, including a dominant 258‑day run. However, he has already been heavily involved in the title scene for the past year. After losing to Punk at SummerSlam and undergoing nose surgery, he has been off television for three months.
Bringing him back immediately for another title feud would feel repetitive and unnecessary. WWE needs to give The Ring General time away from the championship spotlight before reintroducing him as a credible challenger.