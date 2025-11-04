Image Credit : Getty

LA Knight has been one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE, but his recent setbacks tell another story. He has clashed with fellow fan favorites like Jey Uso and CM Punk, leaving him isolated. These tensions could push him to embrace a villainous side. Rumors suggest he might even align with The Vision, who share common enemies. If Knight joins Bron Breakker’s team in the Men’s WarGames match, it would be a shocking twist that electrifies the WWE Universe.