4 WWE Superstars Who Could Shock Fans With Heel Turns Before Survivor Series
Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 could feature shocking betrayals, with several WWE stars teasing possible heel turns.
Nikki Bella’s Loyalty May Not Last Long
Nikki Bella has been teaming with Stephanie Vaquer on Monday Night RAW, helping her against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. While the partnership looks strong, Bella’s true intentions appear questionable. The former Divas Champion has always thrived in the spotlight, and her desire for the Women’s World Championship could outweigh her alliance with Vaquer. If Nikki betrays her partner, it could set up a blockbuster feud heading into Survivor Series: WarGames.
Jey Uso’s Breaking Point Could Be Near
Jey Uso’s journey on RAW has been filled with emotional turmoil and unpredictable behavior. His recent setback at Saturday Night’s Main Event only added to his frustrations. For weeks, he has shown glimpses of his darker side, and the pressure may finally push him over the edge. A heel turn before Survivor Series would not only shake up his character but could also have major consequences for the Men’s WarGames match.
Bayley’s Cryptic Behavior Raises Questions
Bayley has been working alongside Lyra Valkyria as a united front, but her demeanor suggests change is coming. The multi‑time Women’s Champion has displayed subtle hints of a character shift, and it feels inevitable that she will turn on her partner. If Bayley snaps before Survivor Series, it could create a dramatic storyline twist for the Women’s WarGames match. Such a betrayal would instantly alter the dynamics of the division and add intrigue to the event.
LA Knight’s Frustrations Could Lead To A Dark Path
LA Knight has been one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE, but his recent setbacks tell another story. He has clashed with fellow fan favorites like Jey Uso and CM Punk, leaving him isolated. These tensions could push him to embrace a villainous side. Rumors suggest he might even align with The Vision, who share common enemies. If Knight joins Bron Breakker’s team in the Men’s WarGames match, it would be a shocking twist that electrifies the WWE Universe.