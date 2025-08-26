3 Reasons Jey Uso Shockingly Attacked CM Punk Before WWE Clash In Paris Showdown
Jey Uso stunned fans by attacking CM Punk on RAW. Here are three possible reasons why.
Roman Reigns’ warning played a big influence
On WWE RAW, Roman Reigns told Jey Uso that trusting CM Punk would be the last mistake he should make. The words of The Tribal Chief seemed to echo loud during the night, and their effects showed clearly in the main event.
Jey appeared to take Roman Reigns’ advice seriously, which could explain why he stood against The Best in the World just before WWE Clash in Paris.
A heel turn may finally be happening
Jey Uso’s attack on CM Punk could also mark the beginning of a long-awaited heel turn. The YEET Master has been a babyface for quite some time, but his actions on WWE RAW hinted that the tide may finally be turning.
This sudden betrayal might be the spark that signals the end of his heroic character. With the red brand’s world title picture heating up, the signs are clear that Jey could now be walking the villain’s path.
Every man fights for himself in this match
The upcoming Fatal Four-Way for the World Heavyweight Championship also features Seth Rollins and LA Knight, along with Jey Uso and CM Punk. Matches like these always come down to self-preservation, and temporary alliances rarely last.
Jey’s decision to attack Punk showed he has adopted an every-man-for-himself strategy heading into Paris, keeping his eyes locked firmly on reclaiming the top prize.