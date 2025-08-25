4 WWE Power Couples Currently Separated Across Different Brands
Some WWE couples share real-life relationships but perform on separate brands. Here are four such duos.
Naomi and Jimmy Uso balancing family and separate careers
Former Women’s World Champion Naomi had been enjoying one of the best runs of her career before announcing her pregnancy, which led her to vacate her title. Away from the ring, she is married to Jimmy Uso, one of the most established names on WWE SmackDown.
Despite being husband and wife, the two had been working on separate brands before Naomi’s break, with Naomi representing RAW and Jimmy competing on the blue brand.
Tiffany Stratton’s dominance while Ludwig Kaiser stays on RAW
SmackDown’s Tiffany Stratton has been unstoppable in 2025. As the reigning WWE Women’s Champion, she continues to shine in her feud with Jade Cargill, whom she already defeated at SummerSlam. Away from the cameras, Stratton is in a relationship with RAW’s Ludwig Kaiser.
The two, together since 2022, are often seen supporting one another. However, their careers currently keep them apart as Stratton dominates on SmackDown while Kaiser continues his run on the red brand.
Roxanne Perez’s rise with Drake Morreaux in NXT
Roxanne Perez has been making waves as one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions. Recently joining The Judgment Day after Liv Morgan’s injury hiatus, she has been positioned as one of the future stars of WWE RAW.
Outside the spotlight, Perez is in a relationship with Drake Morreaux, who is steadily building his name on NXT. With both focusing on separate brands, the couple remains split between RAW and NXT for now.
Bron Breakker’s push while Izzi Dame builds her path
Bron Breakker is quickly becoming one of the standout stars of Monday Night RAW. The two-time Intercontinental Champion is currently aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman as part of The Vision. In his personal life, he is dating Izzi Dame, another rising star in WWE.
While Breakker continues competing at the highest level on RAW, Dame is carving her path through NXT, keeping the couple on separate brands as they each focus on career growth.