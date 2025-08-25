Image Credit : Getty

Former Women’s World Champion Naomi had been enjoying one of the best runs of her career before announcing her pregnancy, which led her to vacate her title. Away from the ring, she is married to Jimmy Uso, one of the most established names on WWE SmackDown.

Despite being husband and wife, the two had been working on separate brands before Naomi’s break, with Naomi representing RAW and Jimmy competing on the blue brand.