Brock Lesnar hasn’t been on WWE television since his shocking assault on John Cena at WWE SummerSlam. But if history has proven anything, it’s that The Beast Incarnate shows up whenever he wants.

Should Lesnar make an unannounced appearance before Clash in Paris, Cena could once again be laid out. And this time, if Lesnar doesn’t hold back, the consequences might sideline The Last Real Champion for the premium live event.