5 Realistic Scenarios That Could Force John Cena to Miss WWE Clash in Paris
John Cena’s status for Clash in Paris could be at risk. Here are five possible scenarios that might keep him out.
Brock Lesnar Could Once Again Ambush The Franchise Player
Brock Lesnar hasn’t been on WWE television since his shocking assault on John Cena at WWE SummerSlam. But if history has proven anything, it’s that The Beast Incarnate shows up whenever he wants.
Should Lesnar make an unannounced appearance before Clash in Paris, Cena could once again be laid out. And this time, if Lesnar doesn’t hold back, the consequences might sideline The Last Real Champion for the premium live event.
The Numbers Game Could Overpower John Cena
Logan Paul rarely travels alone in WWE. The influencer-turned-superstar often surrounds himself with his entourage, creating an obvious numbers advantage. If Cena gets caught in a pre-Clash backstage brawl against Paul and his crew, the attack could leave him compromised.
Such an ambush would not only give The Maverick momentum but also cast serious doubt over Cena’s ability to make it to Paris unscathed.
Logan Paul’s Brass Knuckles Could Deliver a Knockout Blow
Logan Paul’s “titanium-reinforced right hand” has become infamous, especially with the brass knuckles he often uses to seal victory. If The Maverick decides to unleash that weapon against John Cena on WWE SmackDown before Clash in Paris, the effects could be devastating.
A single knockout shot could leave Cena nursing an injury and put his availability for the August 31 event in jeopardy.
Drew McIntyre Might Target Cena to Send a Message
The partnership between Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul has already spelled trouble for John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Recently, McIntyre brutally attacked Rhodes to make his intentions clear.
If Cody remains absent, The Scottish Warrior may look to Cena as his next target. A vicious statement attack could easily take The Franchise Player out of action heading into WWE Clash in Paris.
Nick Aldis Could Be Forced to Step In
Logan Paul has mastered the art of provoking his rivals, often pushing them to snap. If tensions boil over between Cena and The Maverick before WWE Clash in Paris, chaos could erupt.
A backstage altercation or in-ring brawl might put SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis in a tough spot. To restore order, he could end up pulling Cena from the event entirely.