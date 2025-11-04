3 Reasons Behind Rey Mysterio’s WWE RAW Return Ahead Of Survivor Series WarGames 2025
Rey Mysterio’s WWE RAW comeback sparks speculation. Here are three major reasons tied to Survivor Series WarGames 2025.
Building Toward A Clash With Dominik Mysterio For The Intercontinental Title
One of the most likely scenarios is a father-versus-son showdown at Survivor Series. Dominik Mysterio has repeatedly declared himself the greatest luchador, and Rey’s return could be the setup for an Intercontinental Championship match. With Survivor Series taking place in San Diego, the stage is perfect for Rey to silence his son’s boasts and chase the one title missing from his decorated career.
Adding Drama To The Judgment Day Storyline
Rey’s comeback also stirred tension within The Judgment Day. After his return, Dominik expressed frustration that Finn Balor and JD McDonagh failed to back him up against his father. Balor, in turn, voiced his anger at being excluded from Dominik’s celebration party. This friction hints at cracks forming within the faction. Rey’s presence could accelerate Dominik’s eventual split from the group, with his father’s return serving as the catalyst for that storyline shift.
A Surprise Return After Months Away From WWE Television
Rey had been absent from WWE programming for several months, last appearing outside the company when Dominik captured the AAA Mega Title. Already cleared to compete, WWE chose to reintroduce him on RAW following SNME, ensuring the aftermath show carried a major surprise. His return not only boosted fan interest but also reminded audiences that the veteran still has a role to play in high-profile storylines.