WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI left fans buzzing with doubts over stars’ futures and shifting storylines.
Cody Rhodes: Babyface or Beginning of a Heel Turn?
Cody Rhodes has long been positioned as WWE’s leading good guy, yet his recent behavior suggests otherwise. His demeanor has shifted since the attack on Jacob Fatu, with speculation that he may have been involved. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis even confronted him, though Rhodes denied responsibility.
At SNME, his tactics against Drew McIntyre raised eyebrows: a DDT onto the championship belt followed by Cross Rhodes sealed the win. Many fans online believe this was the moment Rhodes crossed into heel territory. If WWE is indeed moving in that direction, it marks a risky creative gamble.
Drew McIntyre: Has Triple H Lost Faith?
For the second straight time, Drew McIntyre fell short against Cody Rhodes in a WWE Championship match. His last title victory came at WrestleMania 40, only to be spoiled within minutes by Damian Priest. Since then, his momentum has stalled. Losses to CM Punk and a brief feud with Priest at WrestleMania 41 did little to elevate him. Fans continue to call for a renewed push, but the latest defeat suggests otherwise. The question lingers, has Triple H decided McIntyre is no longer central to WWE’s plans?
Tiffany Stratton: Injury Concerns After Title Loss
Tiffany Stratton’s reign as WWE Women’s Champion ended when she dropped the belt to Jade Cargill in a match that highlighted her struggles. Stratton’s performance was below her usual level, and her knee injury became a focal point as Cargill targeted it during the contest. While WWE has not issued an official update, concerns remain that Stratton may need time away to recover. At just 26, her absence would be a setback, while Cargill now takes over as the division’s new champion.
Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI may have delivered results, but it also left fans with pressing questions. Is Cody Rhodes turning heel, has Drew McIntyre lost management’s backing, and will Tiffany Stratton be sidelined? The answers will shape WWE’s immediate future.