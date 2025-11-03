Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes has long been positioned as WWE’s leading good guy, yet his recent behavior suggests otherwise. His demeanor has shifted since the attack on Jacob Fatu, with speculation that he may have been involved. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis even confronted him, though Rhodes denied responsibility.

At SNME, his tactics against Drew McIntyre raised eyebrows: a DDT onto the championship belt followed by Cross Rhodes sealed the win. Many fans online believe this was the moment Rhodes crossed into heel territory. If WWE is indeed moving in that direction, it marks a risky creative gamble.