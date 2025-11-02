3 WWE Superstars Who Suffered Major Setbacks at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI
Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI delivered surprises, but three major names walked away looking worse than ever.
Drew McIntyre’s momentum slips further away
Drew McIntyre once again came up short in his pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Championship. Facing Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI, the Scottish star fought hard but ultimately failed to capture the gold.
This latest defeat adds to a string of disappointments that have steadily eroded his momentum. Despite being more than deserving of a renewed push, WWE has yet to pull the trigger on elevating him back to the top. With Rhodes retaining yet again, fans were left frustrated, feeling that McIntyre had been burned once more. The longer this continues, the harder it becomes for WWE to rebuild him as a credible main event force.
Tiffany Stratton’s reign ends in crushing fashion
Tiffany Stratton’s lengthy run as WWE Women’s Champion came to a sudden halt when Jade Cargill pinned her clean. After months of strong defenses and consistent crowd support, Stratton’s loss shocked many fans.
While Cargill’s victory wasn’t entirely unexpected, especially with Stratton dealing with injuries and needing time away, the manner of the defeat raised eyebrows. Cargill dominated throughout the contest, leaving Stratton looking far weaker than a champion of her stature should. Instead of elevating both women, the booking decision stripped momentum from Stratton and left her buried in the process.
Rusev’s dominance undermined in triple threat loss
Rusev entered the Intercontinental Championship triple threat match with plenty of momentum, having been portrayed as a powerhouse on the red brand. Alongside Penta, he challenged Dominik Mysterio, but the night ended in disappointment.
Despite his recent strong portrayal, Rusev was not given the spotlight he deserved. Instead, Dominik once again escaped with the title, continuing his reign as one of WWE’s most despised heels. The decision cost Rusev valuable momentum and undercut the work that had been done to build him as a credible threat. For a star who had been gaining traction, this setback felt like a major misstep.