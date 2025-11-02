Image Credit : Getty

Drew McIntyre once again came up short in his pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Championship. Facing Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLI, the Scottish star fought hard but ultimately failed to capture the gold.

This latest defeat adds to a string of disappointments that have steadily eroded his momentum. Despite being more than deserving of a renewed push, WWE has yet to pull the trigger on elevating him back to the top. With Rhodes retaining yet again, fans were left frustrated, feeling that McIntyre had been burned once more. The longer this continues, the harder it becomes for WWE to rebuild him as a credible main event force.