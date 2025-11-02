4 WWE Superstars Who Could Step Up as CM Punk’s First Challengers for the Championship
CM Punk’s World Heavyweight Championship reign has just begun, but four major names are already circling.
Gunther’s unfinished business with CM Punk
The Ring General has been absent since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam. That defeat came after Gunther had briefly regained the title from Jey Uso in June, following his earlier WrestleMania 41 setback.
Now that his nose injury has healed, fans expect Gunther to return to RAW with one clear goal: redemption. He’ll want another chance to reclaim the championship and prove that his loss to Punk was only a temporary stumble. A rematch between the two would not only settle unfinished business but also deliver a hard‑hitting clash worthy of the title.
Bronson Reed’s momentum makes him a real threat
While some may argue that Roman Reigns should be next in line, his sporadic appearances and lengthy past reign make him an unlikely candidate. Instead, Bronson Reed has emerged as a more credible option.
Reed gained significant traction after defeating The Tribal Chief in a street fight at Crown Jewel. His consistent presence on television as part of the Vision has kept him relevant, and his history of run‑ins with Punk adds fuel to the fire. With Adam Pearce having excluded both men from the recent battle royal, the stage is set for Reed to pursue Punk directly.
LA Knight’s verbal battles deserve a proper spotlight
CM Punk and LA Knight have already crossed paths in matches with title implications, but their rivalry has never been given the full spotlight. At Clash in Paris, both men challenged Seth Rollins, though Knight wasn’t pinned. Later, in a triple threat to determine a contender, Punk pinned Jey Uso instead of Knight.
More recently, Jey eliminated Knight from a battle royal, only for Punk to once again pin Uso in a decisive moment. Despite these setbacks, Knight’s sharp exchanges with Punk have shown undeniable chemistry. A full‑fledged feud between the two could finally give The Megastar the opportunity he has been waiting for.
Bron Breakker’s rise toward championship gold
Bron Breakker has been positioned as one of the Vision’s breakout stars, and his trajectory points directly toward the World Heavyweight Championship. Alongside Bronson Reed, he believed the group had earned the right to pursue the vacant title after removing Rollins from the picture.
On RAW, Breakker defeated LA Knight in what many considered an unofficial number one contender’s match. As a former NXT Champion and Intercontinental Champion, his credentials are already strong. While he may not capture the belt immediately, Breakker is clearly being groomed for the main event scene and will remain a fixture in Punk’s orbit.