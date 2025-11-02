Image Credit : Getty

The Ring General has been absent since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam. That defeat came after Gunther had briefly regained the title from Jey Uso in June, following his earlier WrestleMania 41 setback.

Now that his nose injury has healed, fans expect Gunther to return to RAW with one clear goal: redemption. He’ll want another chance to reclaim the championship and prove that his loss to Punk was only a temporary stumble. A rematch between the two would not only settle unfinished business but also deliver a hard‑hitting clash worthy of the title.