3 Last-Minute Matches WWE Could Add To Saturday Night's Main Event To Shock Montreal Crowd
3 Last-Minute Matches WWE Could Add To Saturday Night’s Main Event To Shock Montreal Crowd
Saturday Night’s Main Event may see surprise additions. WWE could book Solo Sikoa vs. Uncle Howdy, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend, and Jade Cargill vs. Jordynne Grace as last-minute matches to intensify rivalries.
Solo Sikoa vs. Uncle Howdy
The ongoing feud between The Wyatt Sicks and MFT has been one of SmackDown’s most gripping storylines. With tensions escalating, Uncle Howdy could challenge Solo Sikoa to a singles contest at Saturday Night’s Main Event. This clash would add a fresh layer to their rivalry, giving it the spotlight it has lacked and raising the stakes for both factions.
Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend
The women’s tag team division has heated up, with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair targeted by Nia Jax and Lash Legend in recent weeks. Their rivalry has intensified, and General Manager Nick Aldis could announce a marquee tag team bout for Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal. To heighten the drama, Aldis might declare it a Number One Contenders match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, ensuring added significance.
Jade Cargill vs. Jordynne Grace
Jade Cargill has repeatedly confronted newcomer Jordynne Grace since her arrival on the main roster. Their interactions hint at a brewing rivalry, and WWE could seize the opportunity to make it official at Saturday Night’s Main Event. While the feud is still in its early stages, a singles match between Cargill and Grace could ignite a blockbuster storyline, potentially leading to a future clash for the WWE Women’s Championship.
