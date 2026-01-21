4 Strong Signs AJ Styles Could End WWE Career At Royal Rumble 2026 Event
AJ Styles has hinted at retirement in 2026. Several factors point toward Royal Rumble being his final WWE match.
No Interest In A Retirement Tour
AJ Styles has already made it clear that he doesn’t want a drawn-out farewell tour. Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, he explained that he simply wants to step away on his own terms. Styles emphasized that unlike many who are forced to retire, he feels fortunate to choose when to hang up his boots. His words underline that he intends to exit quietly, without the extended send-off that stars like John Cena received.
Gunther’s Winning Streak Continues
Gunther’s dominance has been one of WWE’s biggest storylines. After winning the Last Time is Now Tournament and retiring John Cena at SNME in December, he extended his streak by defeating AJ Styles on Monday Night RAW. With The Ring General carrying unstoppable momentum, WWE is unlikely to halt his run at the Royal Rumble. This sets the stage for Styles to take another loss, which could coincide with his retirement.
Career On The Line Match
The rivalry between Styles and Gunther has escalated sharply. Gunther demanded that Styles put his career on the line if he wanted a rematch. The stipulation adds heavy stakes to their clash at the upcoming Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Such a condition strongly suggests WWE is preparing for Styles’ exit, making this match potentially his last in-ring appearance.
Full Circle Moment
AJ Styles debuted in WWE during the 2016 Royal Rumble. Nearly a decade later, closing his career at the same event would be symbolic. Ending his run at Royal Rumble 2026 would bring his journey full circle, marking a poetic conclusion to his time in the company. For a performer who has consistently delivered memorable matches, this would be a fitting way to conclude his tenure.
