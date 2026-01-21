Bron Breakker is once again in contention for the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. With Paul Heyman and The Vision backing him, Breakker looks set to dethrone Punk. However, Seth Rollins, who was written off television last October after being ousted from the stable, could make his return at WrestleMania 42. Rollins may target Breakker, costing him the championship and potentially aligning with Punk to dismantle The Vision. This twist would shock fans and reshape Night 1’s main event.