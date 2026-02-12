- Home
3 Alternate Team Combinations for India If Abhishek Sharma Misses Namibia Clash In T20 World Cup
India may need to reshuffle their batting order against Namibia if Abhishek Sharma is unavailable. From Sanju Samson’s return to Shivam Dube’s promotion and Washington Sundar’s versatility, here are three possible combinations the team could explore.
Sanju Samson Returns To Open With Ishan Kishan
The most straightforward option is to bring Sanju Samson back to the top of the order alongside Ishan Kishan. Samson had earlier been India’s first-choice opener before losing his place due to poor form. Despite struggles in recent series, he has been seen practicing extensively ahead of the Namibia game. His inclusion would give him a chance to regain confidence and provide India with an experienced option.
Combination 1: Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
Shivam Dube Promoted To Open, Kuldeep Yadav Added
If the management is uncertain about Samson’s form, they could experiment by promoting Shivam Dube to open. Known for his aggressive batting, Dube could replicate Abhishek’s attacking style in the powerplay. His improved ability against pace makes him a viable option. This approach would also allow India to include an extra spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, strengthening the bowling attack. However, it would leave the team one batter short, relying on Arshdeep Singh at No. 8.
Combination 2: Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav
Washington Sundar As All-Round Option
Another alternative is to include Washington Sundar, adding depth to both batting and bowling. Sundar’s versatility allows him to open the innings or act as a floater in the batting order. With the ball, he can operate in the powerplay or middle overs, offering flexibility. His inclusion would balance the side and provide India with multiple tactical options against Namibia.
Combination 3: Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
