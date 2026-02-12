Mohammad Kaif highlighted India’s likely changes for the Namibia game, with Jasprit Bumrah set to replace Mohammed Siraj despite his strong showing. He also stressed the importance of Sanju Samson’s confidence.

India are set to make changes to their playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Namibia in Delhi on February 12. Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif outlined the adjustments, focusing on Jasprit Bumrah’s return and the impact of Abhishek Sharma’s illness.

Kaif confirmed that Mohammed Siraj, who impressed against the USA with figures of 3/29, will likely make way for Bumrah. “Siraj is bowling well but he will have to go out. Bumrah is a proven match-winner and needs rhythm before the Pakistan game,” Kaif said. Bumrah missed the USA fixture but is expected to feature against Namibia to gain match practice ahead of the high-stakes clash in Colombo on February 15.

Another change could involve Sanju Samson stepping in as opener. With Abhishek Sharma hospitalised due to stomach illness, Samson may partner Ishan Kishan at the top. Kaif stressed the importance of this opportunity for Samson, who struggled in the New Zealand series before the World Cup. “Sanju playing and scoring runs is very important, not just for India but for his own confidence,” Kaif explained.

Kaif also noted that Abhishek’s absence could affect his form. The left-hander was dismissed for a duck against the USA, and returning straight into the Pakistan game may not be ideal. “This is the World Cup, not a bilateral series. Playing right away in Colombo’s slow conditions after illness is not good for his rhythm,” Kaif added.

India’s title defence hinges on key players finding form at the right time. Bumrah’s return, Samson’s confidence, and Abhishek’s recovery will be crucial as the team prepares for the marquee clash against Pakistan.