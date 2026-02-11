Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s home venue for IPL 2026 remains undecided after Mumbai Indians rejected their DY Patil Stadium proposal. With Chinnaswamy under renovation, RCB must explore alternatives.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continue to face uncertainty over their home venue for the IPL 2026 season. The franchise’s proposal to use DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai has reportedly been rejected by the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to The Times of India, MI asked RCB to exhaust all other options before considering DY Patil. Sources explained that MI does not want to set a precedent of allowing another franchise to establish a base so close to Wankhede Stadium. “If a franchise wants to set up a base at DY Patil, it cannot happen without approval from the one operating out of Wankhede,” a source said, adding that MI believes RCB should explore other non‑IPL centres across the country.

The concern is that granting approval now could open the door for other franchises to host games in Mumbai in the future, undermining MI’s home territory.

Meanwhile, questions remain about whether RCB can return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The venue has not hosted major matches since the incident during RCB’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations. Renovations are underway following recommendations from Justice D’Cunha.

RCB officials, including COO Rajesh Menon, recently met KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad and Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. While KSCA remains optimistic about the team’s return to Chinnaswamy, the franchise continues to evaluate alternatives.

A decision must be made soon, with communication to the IPL Governing Council and BCCI required before fixtures are finalized.