    Rafael Nadal overtakes Novak Djokovic in a ranking milestone

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 3:44 PM IST

    Rafael Nadal is currently ranked third in the ATP Singles Rankings. However, he will be rising to second place on Monday. Meanwhile, he has surpassed Novak Djokovic in a ranking milestone.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Record 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal of Spain is set to attain another milestone in terms of his ranking. While he is currently ranked third in the ATP Singles, he will rise to second place on Monday, thanks to Casper Ruud of Norway losing to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the Korea Open on Friday. Consequently, Nadal would be in his 580th week in the top two and extend the record to his name, while he will be in the top two alongside his Spanish compatriot Carlos Alcaraz. Also, Rafa enters the top two for the first time since turning 35, as he will surpass 21-time Slam champion, Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a unique record.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Nadal would become the third oldest player in the top two since 1937. At 36 years and three months, he would only be behind 20-time retired Slam champion Roger Federer of Switzerland (37 years and two months) and Ken Rosewall of Australia (40 years and seven months). He was also on the verge of becoming the world number one again after nearly two and a half years, after the US Open this year.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It would be 17 years since Nadal reached the top two for the first time in 2005. While he maintained his spot for four years since then, he regained it in 2010, 2011 and 2012 before losing out briefly, only to reclaim it in 2013 and hold it until 2014.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After three seasons of struggle, Nadal was back in the top two in 2017 and was in the phase at the year-end for four years, until 2020. While he failed to attain the same in 2021, he had a near-perfect record this year and is currently 38-5, as he recycles the top two again.

