Italian Open 2022: Facing Djokovic will be really difficult, admits Wawrinka

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite all the drama surrounding Novak Djokovic's unvaccinated status against Covid-19, the Serbian remains a player to watch out for. And the World No.1 player's quality has left three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka wary ahead of their Round of 16 tie at the Italian Open 2022 on Thursday. Also read: Nadal, Djokovic, Federer's 20-year dominance coming to an end? King of Clay gives honest view

The 37-year-old, who underwent twin surgeries for a foot injury, has said that playing Djokovic is always 'special' but added that he may not quite be ready to face a player of the Serb's quality following his return to action after over a year.

Wawrinka rallied past Laslo Dere 7-6(8) 3-6 6-4 to set up a 26th career meeting with Djokovic in the last-16 at the Foro Italico, Rome. It's not the best prize, but it's always special to play against him," said the Swiss player, who has won his last two matches against the World No.1.

"I'm not where I want to be yet with my game, with my fitness level, with my mental (game). I need those matches so to have a chance to play against the best player, it's going to be really difficult for me, that's for sure," Wawrinka admitted.

The Swiss player's victory over 14th seed Reilly Opelka in Rome earlier this week was his first in 15 months and Wawrinka said he had a long way to go before regaining full fitness. "I'm not ready to compete I think at that level, but it's what I need. I need those challenges. I need to push myself as much as I can keep improving," the 37-year-old said.

