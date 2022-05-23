Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2022: Reaching my dream, says Alcaraz after first-round win in Paris

    First Published May 23, 2022, 2:24 PM IST

    Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz steamrolled past Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 to kick off his French Open 2022 campaign with a win on Sunday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz steamrolled past Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 to kick off his French Open 2022 campaign in a solid fashion on Sunday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 19-year-old sixth seed, who bagged the Barcelona Open and Madrid Masters in the run-up to Roland Garros, required just one set to adjust himself at Court Philippe Chatrier and set up a round-two clash with compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The sixth seed, who reached the third round as a qualifier in last year's French Open, has taken the tennis world by storm, clinched four titles, and arrived in Paris as a firm contender to win his first Grand Slam glory.

    Also read: French Open 2022: Nadal tests injured foot; says 'glad' to be in Paris again

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The teenager, however, admitted that his game needs some improvement after a tricky start to his campaign at Roland Garros. "I always say that you have to improve every day if you are the best player in the world. Not in my case," Alcaraz said in a post-match press conference.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "But for example, Rafa (Nadal) says every day that he always improves every day. I would say I have to improve everything a little bit. You can improve everything every day, you know. And I would say everything. I have to improve everything," the Spaniard added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Alcaraz, however, reiterated that he is happy to be playing the sport he loves and believes he is inching towards fulfilling his dreams. "I am reaching my dreams. I am really happy with playing tennis, playing these kinds of tournaments in these kind of stadiums. Not everyone gets to do that, so I would say that's the best thing," the teenager stated.

    Watch: Alcaraz's post-match press conference

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Comparisons between Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal have always popped up as the Spanish young sensation's precocious success has mirrored that of his idol. Time will tell if the 19-year-old will be able to live up to the weight of expectations weighing on his shoulders.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA 2022 Western Conference Finals: Andrew Wiggins powers Golden State Warriors to 3-0 lead over Dallas Mavericks-ayh

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Andrew Wiggins powers Warriors to 3-0 lead over Mavericks

    Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion-ayh

    Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on a collision course for Clash at the Castle?-ayh

    WWE: Are Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on a collision course for Clash at the Castle?

    football 'See you in Paris': Liverpool fans eye Champions League glory after heartbreak in EPL snt

    'See you in Paris': Liverpool fans eye Champions League glory after heartbreak in EPL

    football Man City destroy Liverpool's quadruple dream after clinching Premier League glory snt

    Man City destroy Liverpool's quadruple dream after clinching Premier League glory

    Recent Stories

    US will protect Taiwan if China invades, warns Joe Biden ahead of QUAD summit - adt

    US will protect Taiwan if China invades, warns Joe Biden ahead of QUAD summit

    Mayuri Kyatari falls in love with Wheelchair Romeo!

    Mayuri Kyatari falls in love with Wheelchair Romeo!

    NATA 2022: Application deadline ends today, apply now - adt

    NATA 2022: Application deadline ends today, apply now

    First photos of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air are out

    First photos of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air are out

    IND vs ENG, India vs England, Pataudi Trophy 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara confident of county stint helping him in 5th Test-ayh

    Pataudi Trophy 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara confident of county stint helping him in 5th Test

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon