French Open 2022: Reaching my dream, says Alcaraz after first-round win in Paris

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz steamrolled past Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 to kick off his French Open 2022 campaign with a win on Sunday.

The 19-year-old sixth seed, who bagged the Barcelona Open and Madrid Masters in the run-up to Roland Garros, required just one set to adjust himself at Court Philippe Chatrier and set up a round-two clash with compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The sixth seed, who reached the third round as a qualifier in last year's French Open, has taken the tennis world by storm, clinched four titles, and arrived in Paris as a firm contender to win his first Grand Slam glory. Also read: French Open 2022: Nadal tests injured foot; says 'glad' to be in Paris again

The teenager, however, admitted that his game needs some improvement after a tricky start to his campaign at Roland Garros. "I always say that you have to improve every day if you are the best player in the world. Not in my case," Alcaraz said in a post-match press conference.

"But for example, Rafa (Nadal) says every day that he always improves every day. I would say I have to improve everything a little bit. You can improve everything every day, you know. And I would say everything. I have to improve everything," the Spaniard added.

Alcaraz, however, reiterated that he is happy to be playing the sport he loves and believes he is inching towards fulfilling his dreams. "I am reaching my dreams. I am really happy with playing tennis, playing these kinds of tournaments in these kind of stadiums. Not everyone gets to do that, so I would say that's the best thing," the teenager stated. Watch: Alcaraz's post-match press conference

