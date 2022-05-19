French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic served warning by Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be desperate to lay their hands on the Roland Garros title again. However, Carlos Alcaraz has warned the duo that he intends to crash their party.

When it comes to the French Open Grand Slam, Rafael Nadal of Spain is the first name that comes to our mind, having won the tournament in record 13 instances, while he is desperate to win his record-extending 14th this year. However, he has got competition from reigning world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia of late, with the latter being the defending champion. But, it seems like the event might not just be restricted to the two, as fast-rising Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has also been widely tipped as the dark horse. Meanwhile, he has also threatened to crash the part of Nadal and Djokovic.

Alcaraz has been a sensation of late, ranked sixth in the ATP Singles, while he is coming off a glorious reign, having defeated Djokovic in the Madrid Masters final earlier this month. However, the Serbian bounced back in style to win the Rome Masters last week. But, it was notable as the Spaniard did not participate in the tournament and pulled out due to personal reasons. ALSO READ: First look of Nadal in Paris as 'King of Clay' eyes 14th French Open crown

As for Nadal, he stunned all by winning the Australian Open earlier this year, while the Slam was marred by the controversy of Djokovic being not allowed to compete due to his non-vaccinated status. In the meantime, the Spaniard has failed to win further titles, even in the clay events in the lead-up to French Open, making him a tide doubtful favourite for the title this term.

