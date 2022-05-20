French Open 2022: First look of Alcaraz in Paris as prodigy eyes Grand Slam glory

Ranked 120th a year ago, Carlos Alcaraz is now number six in the world, one rung below idol Rafael Nadal ahead of the French Open 2022.

Image Credit: Getty Images

It has been a memorable year for teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz as the Spaniard transformed himself from being just another fresh face in the sport to one of the favourites to win the French Open 2022. The 19-year-old, eyeing his first Grand Slam glory, made his way to Paris on the back of a meteoric rise in the last 12 months. Also read: French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal drawn to possibly meet in quarterfinals

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Thursday, the Madrid Open champion was seen training on Court Philippe Chatrier, hoping to prove his mettle on the big stage, which starts on May 22. "People are going to think that I'm going to be one of the favourites to win Roland Garros but I always said that I have a different view. I don't have it as tension, I have it as a motivation," Alcaraz said after his dream run in Madrid.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The youngster was seen focusing on his serves and power-hitting forehands and coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. Ranked 120th a year ago, Alcaraz is now number six globally, one rung below his idol Rafael Nadal ahead of the Roland Garros tournament.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Last year, Alcaraz celebrated his 18th birthday with a match against the Spanish ace in Madrid, but the dream scenario quickly turned into a nightmare when the 13-time French Open champion dismantled him 6-1 6-2 in just 78 minutes. But this year, the teenager proved to be physically stronger and displayed maturity beyond his years in decisive moments. Also read: French Open 2022: Nadal tests injured foot; says 'glad' to be in Paris again

Image Credit: Getty Images

Alcaraz marked his 19th birthday in a whirlwind week in Madrid by beating three of the top five — Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev — en route to his second Masters' title despite a sore ankle.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nadal, who won his first Grand Slam in 2005 at the age of 19, may not be ready to pass the baton to Alcaraz. However, the 21-time major winner has backed the teenager and requested tennis enthusiasts not to pressure his compatriot.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"If he's able to win 25 Grand Slams, it's going to be amazing for him and for our country, and I'll be happy for him. But let him enjoy his personal career," Nadal warned. "Don't put extra pressure on him."

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 'Big Three' have dominated the sport longer than expected, and upcoming contenders have proved nothing to be more than one-off winners. But there is a genuine belief that Alcaraz can change the dominance held by Nadal, Djokovic and Federer for two decades.

Image Credit: Getty Images