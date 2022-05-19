Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French Open 2022: First look of Djokovic in Paris as World No.1 aims to defend title

    First Published May 19, 2022, 10:03 PM IST

    World No.1 Novak Djokovic will be fired up when he targets a record-equalling 21 Grand Slam wins at the French Open in Paris.

    After high-profile deportation from Australia earlier this year, Novak Djokovic, who recently clinched the Italian Open, will be fired up when he targets a record-equalling 21 Grand Slam wins at the French Open in Paris. And the World No.1 looks set to defend his title at Roland Garros as he made his way to practice on Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday.

    The 34-year-old has played only five tournaments in 2022 but made his way to Paris buoyed by a sixth Italian Open title, becoming just the fifth man to win 1,000 career matches in the process.

    Ahead of his French Open title defence, the Serb was seen practicing in front of spectators gathered alongside coach Goran Ivanisevic, who watched Djokovic's preparation for the second Grand Slam of the year.

    Djokovic was also seen embracing Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during a change over of practice on Court Philippe Chatrier, with spectators looking on.

    The World No.1 captured his second title at the Roland Garros in 2021, followed by his sixth Wimbledon crown to move to 20 majors alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

    However, his infamous exit from Melbourne following his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19 opened the door for the Spanish ace to clinch his second Australian Open and 21st Grand Slam victory.

    With 13-time French Open champion Nadal suffering a recurrence of a foot injury, another Spaniard is likely to be Djokovic's biggest competitor in Paris. 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has rocketed to sixth in the ATP rankings on the back of four titles in 2022.

    Djokovic has been responsible for two of the only three losses Nadal has suffered at the Roland Garros. One of those came in a crushing semi-final 12 months ago, the most recent clash of the pair's epic 58-match rivalry.

    Will history repeat itself, or will 'King of Clay' Nadal extend his record at the French Open with a 14th crown or will Alcaraz become the new Grand Slam hero - only time will tell.

