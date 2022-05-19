French Open 2022: First look of Djokovic in Paris as World No.1 aims to defend title

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will be fired up when he targets a record-equalling 21 Grand Slam wins at the French Open in Paris.

Image Credit: Getty Images

After high-profile deportation from Australia earlier this year, Novak Djokovic, who recently clinched the Italian Open, will be fired up when he targets a record-equalling 21 Grand Slam wins at the French Open in Paris. And the World No.1 looks set to defend his title at Roland Garros as he made his way to practice on Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday. Also read: French Open 2022: Nadal tests injured foot; says 'glad' to be in Paris again

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 34-year-old has played only five tournaments in 2022 but made his way to Paris buoyed by a sixth Italian Open title, becoming just the fifth man to win 1,000 career matches in the process.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ahead of his French Open title defence, the Serb was seen practicing in front of spectators gathered alongside coach Goran Ivanisevic, who watched Djokovic's preparation for the second Grand Slam of the year.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Djokovic was also seen embracing Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during a change over of practice on Court Philippe Chatrier, with spectators looking on. Also read: Roger Federer eyeing Wimbledon return in 2023? Swiss ace's agent reveals

Image Credit: Getty Images

The World No.1 captured his second title at the Roland Garros in 2021, followed by his sixth Wimbledon crown to move to 20 majors alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Image Credit: Getty Images

However, his infamous exit from Melbourne following his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19 opened the door for the Spanish ace to clinch his second Australian Open and 21st Grand Slam victory.

Image Credit: Getty Images

With 13-time French Open champion Nadal suffering a recurrence of a foot injury, another Spaniard is likely to be Djokovic's biggest competitor in Paris. 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has rocketed to sixth in the ATP rankings on the back of four titles in 2022.

Image Credit: Getty Images