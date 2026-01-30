The World No.4 and the Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title remains alive following his thrilling Australian Open semifinal victory over the defending champion and World No.2 Jannik Sinner on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Friday, January 30.

Djokovic fought a hard battle in a five-set thriller, outlasting defending champion Jannik Sinner 3–6, 6–3, 4–6, 6–4, 6–4, to secure his place in the 11th Australian Open final. The epic battle, that enthralled the spectators at the Rod Laver Arena, lasted for over four hours, underlining the Serbian’s relentless drive to chase a historic 25th Major at Melbourne Park.

The thrilling semifinal clash between two of the game’s finest witnessed Novak Djokovic’s trademark resilience and mental fortitude as he raised the level of his game at decisive moments, and once again proved why he remains the ultimate Grand Slam competitor on the biggest stage.