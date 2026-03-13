Shubman Gill faced widespread criticism after posting a celebratory photo of India's T20 World Cup 2026 win that appeared to omit key player Sanju Samson. The post sparked a social media backlash, with fans accusing the Test and ODI captain of jealousy and immaturity, especially given Samson was the Player of the Tournament.

Team India Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, became the centre of criticism despite not being part of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue successfully defended the crown, which they won in 2024, with a dominant 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

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Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, scripted history by not only becoming the first team to defend the title but also the first to clinch a third triumph of the prestigious T20 marquee event. Moreover, the Men in Blue became the first side to win the T20 World Cup title on home soil, completing a rare treble of feats.

Throughout the title-winning campaign, the Men in Blue lost only one match in seven outings, which came against South Africa in the Super 8 stage, before bouncing back strongly to dominate the knockout rounds and clinch the prestigious title with a commanding victory over New Zealand.

Also Read: ‘Man Of Simplicity’: T20 WC Hero Sanju Samson Spotted Enjoying Tea at Kerala Shop (WATCH)

Shubman Gill’s T20 World Cup Photo Sparks Controversy

Shubman Gill was not part of the India squad that won the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad, but the Test and ODI captain posted a picture of the winning squad that was celebrating the victory on the stage with the trophy on his official social media handles, especially Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Gill posted the congratulatory team photo on his social media a day after Suryakumar Yadav and his boys lifted the coveted trophy, i.e., on March 9. However, the photo quickly went on social media not for its content, not for victory, but for omitting Sanju Samson, one of the instrumental players in India’s T20 World Cup title defence success.

In the photo posted by Shubman Gill, every player of the winning squad was visible, but Samson appeared cropped out or positioned at the edge, creating an impression that he was subtly excluded from the celebratory frame.

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In fact, Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill were the contenders for an opening spot in India’s T20 World Cup, but it was the former who made it to the 15-member roster, as the latter was left out of the selection due to a lack of form and combination for the marquee event. Gill’s inconsistent performance since his return to the T20I setup as an opener, which pushed Samson to the middle order, meant that he missed out on a starting role.

‘Where Is Sanju Chetta, Bro?’ - Gill Faces Social Media Heat

Shubman Gill’s omission of Sanju Samson from the T20 World Cup-winning squad photo sparked an intense debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the intent behind the exclusion of the Kerala cricketer from the post.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts voicing outrage collectively against Shubman Gill, many calling it ‘an act of immaturity’ and ‘incomplete without Sanju,’, while accusing the Test and ODI captain of jealousy, questioning his leadership, mocking the photo editing, and highlighting Samson’s consistent contributions.

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Sanju Samson was one of the star performers in India’s T20 World Cup title defence success and emerged as the Men in Blue’s highest run-getter of the tournament, amassing 321 runs, including three fifties, at an average of at an average of 80.25 and an impressive strike rate of 199.37 in five matches.

Samson’s crucial three knocks in the knockout stages, including 97* vs West Indies in a must-win Super 8 clash, 89 vs England in the semi-final, and 89 vs New Zealand in the final, earned him Player of the Tournament.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Called ‘Biggest Red Flag’ Indian Cricketer in Viral Fan Poll, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Did Gill Deliberately Omit Samson from the Victory?

Though fans on social media created a storm by accusing Shubman Gill of omitting Sanju Samson from India's winning squad photo, it cannot be certain whether India Test and ODI captain deliberately excluded him or if it was unintentional. During Team India's photo session with the trophy on the stage, Samson stood mostly behind or almost last in the lineup, which may have contributed to him being partially cropped or positioned at the edge in the image.

The same image was posted by Yashasvi Jaiswal on his Instagram handle, where Sanju Samson wasn't seen in the photo, indicating that the omission in Gill’s post may have been accidental rather than intentional. Since different moments were taking place simultaneously during the celebrations, it’s possible that the framing of the photo simply captured Samson at the edge.

Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill didn't have any reported rift or personal rift, rather than competing for a place in the India squad uggesting that the controversy was largely fueled by social media speculation rather than any confirmed ill intent.

Therefore, while fans’ reactions highlighted frustration and curiosity over the photo, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that Shubman Gill deliberately snubbed Sanju Samson, making the incident more of a social media-fueled debate than an actual personal conflict.