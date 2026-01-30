Novak Djokovic wiil face Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open 2026 final after stunning reigning two-time champion Jannik Sinner early Saturday in a five-set marathon to move to the brink of history.

The 38-year-old Serbian great dug deep in a contest that stretched late into the night, eventually prevailing 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a match that ended at 1:32 am at Rod Laver Arena. The win sets up a blockbuster title clash on Sunday against top seed Alcaraz — and a shot at a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam crown.

A shot at history

If Djokovic can overcome a rival 16 years his junior, he will stand alone as the most successful Grand Slam singles champion in history, moving clear of Australia’s Margaret Court, who was present in the stands and currently shares the all-time record of 24 majors with the Serb.

Djokovic’s last major triumph came at the US Open in 2023. Since then, Alcaraz and Sinner have largely ruled men’s tennis, making this Melbourne run feel like a final, golden opportunity for the veteran champion.

Alcaraz battles through pain

Alcaraz earned his place in the final with a five-set epic of his own, shaking off fitness concerns to defeat German third seed Alexander Zverev in the other semi-final. The Spaniard’s resilience ensured Sunday’s decider will pit the sport’s most decorated champion against its most explosive young star.

How Djokovic Secured Finals Berth

Sinner, 24, came out firing under the lights, breaking Djokovic’s serve to surge into a 3-0 lead in the opening set. The Italian’s serve was sharp and his groundstrokes clean as he wrapped up the first set with authority.

But Djokovic, renowned for his refusal to yield, found a response. He broke early in the second set, saved three break points to consolidate his lead, and sealed the set with a trademark whipping crosscourt forehand to level the match.

Midway through the third set, concern rippled through the crowd as Djokovic briefly clutched his chest and slumped into his chair. Sinner sensed his moment, converting his second break point at 5-4 when a Djokovic lob sailed long to reclaim the lead.

Yet the Serb was far from finished. As the clock ticked past midnight, Djokovic broke early in the fourth set, dragging the contest into a deciding fifth.

Tension soared in the final set as Sinner repeatedly failed to capitalise on break opportunities. Djokovic, by contrast, was ruthless when it mattered most, breaking for a 4-3 lead and holding firm to edge closer to victory.

Sinner showed his own resolve by saving two match points at 4-5, but Djokovic eventually closed it out on the third attempt, sealing his place in an 11th Australian Open final.

The king of Melbourne

The former world number one remains the undisputed master of Melbourne Park, where he has already lifted the trophy 10 times. Even so, Djokovic admitted he had been fortunate to reach the latter stages, having benefited from Lorenzo Musetti’s retirement while trailing by two sets in the quarter-final and a walkover in the fourth round when Jakub Mensik withdrew injured.

Despite those breaks, his performance against Sinner was a reminder that, age and injuries notwithstanding, Djokovic still possesses the grit, guile and belief that have defined his career.

Sunday’s final now promises a generational showdown — one with history firmly on the line.

Fans Gear Up For Djokovic vs Alcaraz

Fans were quick to hail the final as a dream matchup, with social media buzzing over the prospect of the sport’s most decorated champion taking on its brightest young star. Many called it a “generational clash”, celebrating Djokovic’s ageless grit and Alcaraz’s explosive rise, while others predicted a classic for the ages as anticipation built for what is being billed as one of the most electrifying Australian Open finals in recent memory.

Here's a look at what fans said on X:

