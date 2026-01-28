Novak Djokovic reached the Australian Open 2026 semifinals after Lorenzo Musetti retired while he trailed two sets. Coupled with a prior walkover, fans debate if luck can help him secure a record 25th Grand Slam as he faces Jannik Sinner next.

World No. 4 and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s quest for a 25th Grand Slam title remains alive after he advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open 2026 following a walkover, caused by Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti retiring due to injury in their quarterfinal clash on Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 28.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Djokovic was trailing after the first two sets and was leading in the third set, aiming to make a comeback, before Musetti, who was controlling the contest with a 6‑4, 6‑3 lead and down 1-3 in the third set, forced to retire midway through the match due to an upper-right leg injury, handing a passage to the Serbian for the final four at Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic was struggling to find his rhythm and was hampered by a blister on the foot, which was heavily taped by his physio, allowing Lorenzo Mussetti to dominate the early stages of the quarterfinal before the Italian tennis star was forced to retire from the match due to injury.

‘I Was On My Way to Home’

After losing the first two sets of the quarterfinals, it appeared to be all over for Novak Djokovic’s quest for his record-extending 11th Australian Open title and a record 25th Grand Slam triumph, before the ‘luck’ turned in his favour when Lorenzo Mussetti struggled in the third set and eventually retired due to an upper-right leg injury.

Novak Djokovic himself did not expect to progress to the semifinal under such circumstances. Speaking on-court interview after advancing to the semifinal, the Serbian tennis star admitted that he was ‘lucky’, saying he had even thought about returning home after losing the first two sets.

“I feel really sorry for him, he was the far better player, I was on my way home tonight," the 38-year-old said.

"It has happened to me a few times. He was in full control.

"So unfortunate, I don't know what else to say. He should have been the winner today, no doubt. I am extremely lucky to get through this one today," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Throughout his Australian Open 2026 campaign so far, Novak Djokovic did not single set, except in the fourth set, where he received a walkover after Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic withdrew from the match due to abdominal pain, until quarterfinal against Lorenzo Musetti, where he was trailing two sets to none before the Italian’s injury handed him a place in the semifinals.

Fans Amused by Djokovic’s ‘Unreal Luck’

Novak Djokovic’s ‘luck’ in the quarterfinal match against Lorenzo Musetti left the fans amused and amazed, with many taking to social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter). The Serbian tennis star was clearly not in a position to make it to the semifinal after trailing two sets down, yet Musetti’s injury handed him an unexpected injury.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), tennis fans and enthusiasts flooded the platform with their reactions over Djokovic’s fortune in the quarterfinal, calling his luck ‘unreal’ and ‘satanic’, joking that the Serbian consumed the ‘world’s entire quota of luck’ by surviving multiple walkovers, and narrowly escaping defeat.

While others expressed sympathy for Lorenzo Musetti, who was destined to win the quarterfinal and clinch the semifinal berth before injury intervened.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

With an almost-defeat victory in the quarterfinal, Novak Djokovic has overtaken Roger Federer’s record for the most match wins at the Australian Open 2026. The Serbian has 103 wins at the Melbourne Slam, surpassing the Swiss tennis legend’s 102, further cementing his status as one of the all-time greats.

After the third round win over Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, Djokovic scripted history by becoming the first player to record 400 match wins in the history of the Grand Slam, a milestone that underscores his longevity and consistency at the highest level of sport.

Can Luck Take Djokovic to a 25th Grand Slam Title?

Novak Djokovic’s lucky key to the semifinal of the ongoing edition of the Australian Open sparked debate among fans and experts, with many questioning whether his fortune can carry him to a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam. The 25th Major title has been an elusive record that Djokovic has been chasing over the last couple of seasons and now. Luck has now come to his rescue to avoid a quarterfinal defeat.

Many believed that luck acted as a destiny at Melbourne Park, giving Serbian tennis star a second chance when the defeat was inevitable. The question is, can luck take Novak Djokovic to creating history at the Australian Open 2026? Remember, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was nearly disqualified after he struck a ball in frustration that narrowly missed a ball girl in the third-round match, for which he apologized.

Djokovic was lucky not once but twice, alongside a fourth–round walkover in the tournament so far, making his path to the semifinals unusually fortunate. However, the former World No.1 still needs two more wins to clinch a record 25th Grand Slam title. In the semifinal, the Serbian will meet the World No.2 Jannik Sinner, who defeated Ben Shelton in the quarterfinal.

Scroll to load tweet…

Sinner has been Djokovic’s toughest rival over the past couple of years, winning six of their last eight encounters since 2023, including semifinal victories at the French Open and Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic has a tough task at hand, as he has to overcome a top player who has had his number in recent years to keep his dream of a 25th Grand Slam alive.

The ‘luck’ factor that has aided Novak Djokovic so far in the tournament will now be tested against a formidable opponent in Jannik Sinner, as the Serbian seeks to turn fortune into history at Melbourne Park.