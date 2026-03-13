MoS for Sports Raksha Khadse, speaking at the SJFI National Convention's Golden Jubilee, stressed the need to promote non-cricket sports and grassroots talent. She praised sports journalists' role in creating a positive sports culture in India.

MoS Khadse Calls for Promotion of Non-Cricket Sports

There's a need to give non-cricket sports its due space and recognition and strengthen the grassroot talent, said minister of state for youth affairs and sports (MYAS) Raksha Khadse during her powerful and thought-provoking address to mark the beginning of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Sports Journalists Federation of India's (SJFI) National Convention at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium here on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The four-day Convention, hosted by the Delhi Sports Journalist Association (DSJA), commenced on Friday, marking the return of the prestigious gathering to the national capital after more than two decades, according to a press release. Addressing the gathering, Khadse said, "The important role played by sports journalists in promoting sports culture is truly inspiring. There's a need to promote talent at the grassroots level. Through your work, you are giving new energy to sports. The way you cover sports helps people understand how they can move forward in sport and how the younger generation can be encouraged to participate."

Khadse emphasised the need to give space to non-cricket sports, while highlighting the government initiatives, promoting sports tourism and open career paths in emerging fields such as sports science. She also underscored that journalism, as the fourth pillar of democracy, is essential in advancing social good, and that sports media plays a critical role in projecting India's soft power globally. She also urged the greater participation of women in the field.

Opening Ceremony and Dignitaries

Apart from Khadse, the opening ceremony of the Convention was attended by Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, along with senior members of the sports journalism fraternity.

The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by a series of felicitation ceremonies recognising key dignitaries and contributors to the convention. DSJA President Abhishek Tripathi felicitated Khadse, while DSJA Secretary Sabi Hussain honoured Ranjan Rao.

The SJFI leadership -- President Saraju Chakraborty and Secretary V. Ramesh -- also felicitated the chief guests with ceremonial shawls. In a reciprocal gesture, Khadse felicitated the SJFI President and Secretary, before joining the SJFI leadership to honour the state presidents and secretaries representing affiliated sports journalists' associations from across the country.

Nabanita Das, AGM - Corporate Communications, Jindal Steel, was also felicitated during the ceremony on behalf of Naveen Jindal, Lok Sabha Member of Parliament.

Sporting Events Launched

A key highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket Trophy and the AC Bali Table Tennis Trophy, formally launching the competitive sporting segment of the convention. The draw for the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket Tournament was also conducted, setting up two exciting clashes: South vs East and West vs North.

Delivering the closing address, DSJA President Tripathi welcomed the delegates and dignitaries and said, "When we were asked to convene the SJFI Convention in Delhi, we kept thinking about how to do it after 23 years and how to bring everyone together. The support we received from the Sports Ministry helped us overcome many obstacles and move forward." (ANI)